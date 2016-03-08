Pasalic wants Atalanta stay: Chelsea talks ongoing
08 May at 18:25Atalanta star Mario Pasalic wants to stay in Bergamo and the Serie A side are in talks with Chelsea to make their midfielder's dream come true. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, talks between the Dea and the Blues have already begun as Atalanta wants to sign Pasalic on a permanent deal.
The Croatian midfielder joined Atalanta on a € 1 million loan deal with an option to buy. The Italians can make his move permanent for € 15 million but talks have begun to have a little discount.
The player has publicly revealed his desire to remain in Italy and in Bergamo.Pasalic has seven goals and just as much assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.
His Atalanta side are the most surprising team of the year in Serie A. They are Coppa Italia finalist and currently sit fourth in Serie A. Pasalic wants to be an Atalanta player also in the 2019/20 campaign and beyond.
