Pastore has last chance to impress with Roma
18 October at 21:45Roma midfielder Javier Pastore has his last chance to impress with Roma before his time with the club could come to an end.
The Argentine will likely start with the Giallorossi against Sampdoria at the weekend but if he has not truly dazzled by January, he could be on his way out.
Roma would like to fetch around 20 million euros or more for the player but it is unlikely that any European club would pay that for a player of Pastore's quality these days. The hope, therefore, is that a Chinese Super League club would join the running for the Argentine.
