Pato: ‘I am sad for AC Milan but I would come back’
25 May at 11:43Former AC Milan striker Pato talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the situation of AC Milan. “It’s sad because the fan always sees the club that won everything. Many things have changed of late and AC Milan are not at the top anymore. Play the Europa League again is a good step forward. Gattuso is the right manager. I love Milan and AC Milan. If they’d call me I couldn’t say no. I still have one year and a half left in my contract but never say never. If Gattuso called me I could suggest him a striker…”
