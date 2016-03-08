Pato or Ibra… Milan pick their January transfer priority
31 October at 09:45AC Milan have been linked with two sensational player returns in the past month, with reports indicating that either Alexandre Pato or Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be returning to the Rossoneri as soon as January. Pato currently plays in the Chinese Super League whilst Ibrahimovic is still turning out for LA Galaxy in MLS.
Pato confirmed his wishes when he said “I would like to return to Milan”; clearly expressing his desire to go back to the club where he spent six years between 2007 and 2013. However, he does not seem set to leave Tianjin too soon; with it thought that Ibrahimovic is more of a priority of Milan in January.
Milan are not entirely convinced by a return for Pato and, despite Leonardo’s huge faith and respect for the Brazilian, he would rather sign the experienced Swedish striker in January. This doesn’t rule out a move for Pato, in-case the move for Ibrahimovic falls through – yet it seems that, for now, AC Milan have made up their minds and selected their transfer target wisely.
