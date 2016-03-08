According to Sky Italia , Pato wants a Milan return, as the club has remained in his heart. In fact, there was even a phone call between the Brazilian and Leonardo, Milan's new technical director, although it was only a formality, as Pato congratulated Leonardo for his new position.

Pati's contract with Tianjin expires in 2019, and he's not made it a secret that a Milan move would be a dream.

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato has been dropping hints about a return to the Rossoneri, however, it seems his desire won't be enough to spark a transfer.