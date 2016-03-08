Patrice Evra back to Manchester United

Patrice Evra could return to United with a role not as a player but with an executive role off the pitch. The former French defender, former Juventus fullback, has lived in Old Trafford the best part of his career and, according to Sky Sport, once the boots are hanging on the nail, he could decide to return to his old stadium but entering the button room. Evra had already been seen in the stands in Old Trafford, near the Red Devils CEO Ed Woodward. The French defender is a free agent after the end of his contract with West Ham where he played in the second part of last season.

Emanuele Giulianelli