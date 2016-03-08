"My dream is that he signs for Barcelona and follows in my footsteps. He himself has expressed this desire to media. At the moment, though, Roma is a good club, as he feels at home in the team with a mix of young and experienced players.

"He must work to play more games and reach higher, but to see him follow in my footsteps would be great. I would be nervous to see him in the Barcelona shirt.

"However, he is calm and he knows how to control the pressure. Seeing your child playing on the field you've always played on would be strange, but what a great feeling," Kluivert concluded.

The winger moved to Roma this summer, leaving Ajax in the process. Thus far, he's played six games across all competitions for the club, bagging himself a goal and an assist.