Patrick Vieira gives update on Balotelli's Nice future
12 August at 17:00Mario Balotelli has enjoyed a nice rejuvenation to his career since joining French side Nice in 2016. He was recently given a boost when new Italy manager Roberto Mancini called him into the squad, his first appearance for the Azzurri in four years.
However, this summer has brought uncertainty to the Italian striker’s future. He was reported to have not got off on the right foot with new coach Patrick Vieira when he failed to report to he first training. Vieira has decided not to convene him for the first game of their Ligue 1 campaign against Reims and he spoke to Canal +:
"He wants to go away, so I can not say he will stay here ... We want players who are happy to be part of this team. It is a complicated and difficult situation, and the club will try to do everything possible to realize his transfer."
