Patrick Vieira: I spoke to Nice striker Mario Balotelli
11 June at 17:50Nice appointed Patrick Vieira as their new coach and the French manager has revealed he has already spoken to Mario Balotelli.
“I called him on the phone to wish him a happy holiday, and to tell him that we’d see each other on July 2 for the resumption of training," Vieira said.
“Aside from that I’ve just arrived, we have a lot of issues to deal with, so each thing in its time.”
