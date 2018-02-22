Hearing Vieira will train NYCFC once more tomorrow before leaving for Nice. Will ask for confirmation from Vieira post-training #NYCFC — Dylan Butler (@Dylan_Butler) May 22, 2018

Dylan Butler, who is a journalist for the Major League Soccer, has reported that Arsenal legend and New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira is set to join Nice as the club's manager.Vieira was being linked with taking over the managerial reins at Arsenal before it was announced that Unai Emery will take over the reins. With Borussia Dortmund having announced the capture of former Nice boss Lucien Favre, the post is now vacant. Per Butler though, Vieira will join Nice after taking his last training session with NYCFC tomorrow.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)