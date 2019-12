Patrik Schick, Roma to decide future in summer of 2020

Patrik Schick is finally living up to his true potential in Germany where he is currently spending a season-long loan with Red Bull (RB) Leipzig.The 23-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan in the Bundesliga from Italian Serie A giants AS Roma where he has managed to score four goals along with providing two assists in just eight appearances in all competitions.Schick has been highly-rated in the Rome-based club and recent performances must have teased the hierarchy of the Giallorossi to bring back the Czech Republic centre-forward and strengthen the attacking unit under manager Paulo Fonseca. As things stand , Leipzig have already paid an enormous loan fee of €3.5 million for the player and also have the right of redemptions for another €29 million if they manage to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.However, Schick’s future is unlikely to be decided before the summer transfer window where Roma will eventually have the finally say.Federico Zanon