Pau Lopez completes medical ahead of Roma move
08 July at 14:15La Liga outfit Real Betis goalkeeper Pau López has passed his medical ahead of the proposed move to Italian Serie A giants AS Roma.
The 24-year-old underwent a medical examination at the Villa Stuart on Monday morning after which he is expected to sign the contract later in the day.
The deal between Roma and Betis was agreed on Sunday where the Italian club will pay Los Verdiblancos €23 million plus €7.5 million which they were supposed to receive from the sale of attacking midfielder Antonio Sanabria.
The Spain international had a great time for Betis between the sticks during the 2018-19 season where he has kept fourth-highest number of cleansheets (10) in 33 league appearances.
He has also previously plied his trade with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and while he didn't make a single first team appearance, Lopez saw the club give a firm title challenge to eventual winners Chelsea in the 2016-17 campaign.
