Pau Lopez to miss Roma's Europa League match?
03 October at 14:00Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who joined the Giallorossi in the summer, is likely to miss this evening's Europa League tie against Austrian side Wolfsberger.
Therefore, it will be down to Antonio Mirante, who has not played since last season, to step up to the plate. Mirante, however, was solid when called upon last year, when Robin Olsen's performances faltered and the Giallorossi needed a fresh face between the sticks.
