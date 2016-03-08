Paul Pogba condemns racism in Italy and reveals how he dealt with it
11 June at 15:45Manchester United midfielder and former Juventus star Paul Pogba has condemned racism in Italy and has also opened up about how he dealt with it during his time in Turin with the bianconeri.
Pogba has recently been linked with a move back to Juventus, with the Old Lady already in talks with the player's agent Mino Raiola about a possible move to resign him this summer.
In an interview that Pogba gave to the Times recently, he talked about racism.
He said: "It's really sad to see on a pitch football. The fans who do this also have black people on their team, so doing something like that is really stupid.
"They do not respect the opposing player and do not even respect the player on their team. I don't know if they are racist or ignorant or simply don't want you to express yourself in the best way. I heard a lot of things but I don't react, I smile."
On how he dealt with it, he said: " Once we had a game against Fiorentina and I had just come off the bench, some people were making the sound of the monkey, and I asked why. I gave him my shirt and they were really happy, and then they applauded me in the end. When I talk about racism, I think it's ignorance."
