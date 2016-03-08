Paul Pogba hints at Juventus snub, Manchester United stay
03 November at 22:55Manchester United star Paul Pogba has dropped a big hint of a stay at the club through his social media account.
Pogba was part of United's side that picked up a 2-1 win over Bournemouth earlier today and he provided the assist for Marcus Rashford, who managed to grab a winner for United in stoppage time.
Pogba's post on Facebook read: "Break my heart, I will still love you Manchester United."
This comes amidst rumors linking him with moves to Juventus and Barcelona.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments