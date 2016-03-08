Paul Pogba set to stay at United: report

02 August at 15:00
Paul Pogba has now looked set to stay with his club Manchester United despite being linked heavily with Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to AS.

The French World Cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and has openly admitted at the beginning of the transfer window that he is looking for a new ‘challenge’ next season.

However, according to a new report, Real have nearly conceded defeat in the pursuit of the former Juventus midfielder after United have refused to reduce their valuation of €150 million for their star player.

Therefore, the Los Blancos have turned their focus towards bringing Ajax’s young Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.
 

