Pauleta: 'Mbappé reminds me of CR7'

Former PSG and Portugal striker Pedro Pauleta spoke to L'Equipe about the new star of the French club, Kylian Mbappé, in very flattering terms.



"He is a player who can make the difference at any time, he has reached a very high level and he has already won a lot, even if it is still just at the beginning of his career, he can reach the level of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and win several Golden Balls, PSG has done a lot for him, I hope he stays. always keep learning and going even higher. Kylian reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo, who also started playing outside and then he focused. I also see it as a number 9 ".





Pauleta scored 76 goals in 168 games for PSG and was there all-time top goal scorer before Ibra and Cavani’s arrival.

