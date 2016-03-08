Paulo Dybala - Back on the score-sheet, back on the bench
27 September at 18:30Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of the season for Juventus yesterday evening, as the Old Lady beat Bologna 2-0 in Turin. Dybala was awarded the man of the match award by WhoScored.com and was a constant threat throughout. Although not quite back to his best just yet, Dybala put in his best performance of the season.
However, although Dybala got back on the score-sheet last night, he has not done enough in Allegri’s eyes to warrant a start in the game against Napoli on Saturday. Max Allegri is expected to start a front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic in his current 4-3-3 set-up with the Italian champions.
It is likely, however, that Dybala will play for Juventus against Young Boys, as Cristiano Ronaldo will officially miss that game, and only that game, after his sending off against Valencia last week. Ronaldo supposedly pulled the hair of Valencia’s Jeison Murillo but the sending off looked harsh; and was the first European red card in Ronaldo’s entire career.
