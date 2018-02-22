100 partite insieme,1.040 giorni, sorrisi, lacrime,abbracci.Mi hai insegnato tanto, sei stato il capitano dei miei successi.Ti auguro il futuro più felice, mio capitano.Mi mancherai @gianluigibuffon adesso divertiamoci ancora insieme!

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has written a moving farewell message to Gigi Buffon who is going to play his last game with Juve today (follow the game live).Dybala has spent three years in Turin with the Old Lady and with Buffon. Here’s what he said on Twitter.“100 games together, 1.040 days, smiles, tears, hugs. You’ve taught me so much. You are the captain of my successes. I wish you to be happy in the future my captain, I will miss you. Today we must have fun together again.”