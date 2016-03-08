Paulo Dybala to captain Juventus against Ajax
16 April at 15:00Juventus club captain and experienced centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is set to miss the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Ajax this evening with injury. Therefore, in his place must step a new captain; who Sky Sport have revealed is to be Paulo Dybala - Juve's number 10.
Dybala will start in the attacking trident with Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, with the armband on, will look to impress the fans and his coach. Dybala has a chance this evening to really show his worth, especially with market rumours in constant circulation.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments