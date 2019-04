Paulo Dybala to captain Juventus against Ajax

Juventus club captain and experienced centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is set to miss the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Ajax this evening with injury. Therefore, in his place must step a new captain; who Sky Sport have revealed is to be Paulo Dybala - Juve's number 10.Dybala will start in the attacking trident with Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, with the armband on, will look to impress the fans and his coach. Dybala has a chance this evening to really show his worth, especially with market rumours in constant circulation.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.