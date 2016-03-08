Paulo Sousa: 'I want to manage Roma someday'
05 November at 22:10Former Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa has revealed that he would like to manage Roma someday.
The Portuguese was recently talking to Sky Sports about his future and he revealed that while no contacts have been made yet, he would like to manage the giallorossi soon.
He said: "I would like to manage the Giallorossi, I have never hidden it.Difficulty finding a new team? Unfortunately, after Fiorentina my expectations were high, I wanted a team whose goal is to win the championship and fight until the end in the Champions League.
"This is my target and Rome is a team that could do for me. However, we never had contacts. I really like Italy, it's a wonderful country and that is what is football for me."
Sousa was sacked as the Fiorentina boss in the summer of 2017 and was replaced by Stefano Pioli. Also a former Leicester City and Swansea City boss, Sousa currently manages Tianjin Quanjian in China.
He has also previously managed Queens Park Rangers and the Portuguese Under-16 side.
