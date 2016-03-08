Paulo Sousa reveals what makes Cristiano Ronaldo 'a unique player'

Former Fiorentina coach, Paulo Sousa, spoke to Record about his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid."The results and the instability of Real Madrid show the importance of this player, which I consider the best in the world. Cristiano is obsessed with work and victory, is a unique player. Individualist, but also in the choice of Juventus, has shown to think of the collective. As far as I know, he has refused more economically advantageous offers by choosing a club where he can succeed. The Serie A has gained great visibility since its arrival and I think we are approaching the victory of the Champions League by an Italian club."Juventus are desperate for Ronaldo to guide them to their first Champions League since 1996 after failing at the final hurdle in both 2014/2015 and 2016/2017.

