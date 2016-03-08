Pavel Nedved: 'Juventus is a team of superheroes, Dybala is playing better this season'
08 February at 18:45Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved believes that the bianconeri is a club full of superheroes and he also feels that Paulo Dybala has enjoyed a better season this time around.
Nedved was talking recently at the Gulp,Goal,Ciak exhibition and was asked his opinion about the current Juve side.
He said: "Less goals for the Argentinean and his early return to the locker room, let's stay in today's show, where we have all the superheroes, so we keep our players and we believe we have a very strong team. (Dybala) I have to say that he scored less, but he played better and I'm very happy,"
When asked about the club's aims this season, Nedved said: "Is there attention to the Champions League? Absolutely. we do not think about the Champions League, because we have two league matches to do , especially that on Sunday, we are very focused and we work for that.Of course we have scored goals that we are not used to taking, we worked on that and the team is ready."
