Pedro Neto's first three games cost Lazio €125K per minute

This is due to one of the conditions in the contract, which is based on a €7.5m paid loan with an obligation set at €4.5m. As soon as Neto reached three appearances in official competitions with the first team, a €2.5m clause was activated. And since he only played 20 minutes, it cost Lazio €125K per minute.

In total, the Biancocelesti could end up paying a total of €25.5m to Sporting Braga, although that also includes the signing of Bruno Jordão. Super agent Jorge Mendes was the one who brought the two to Lazio, using a favour after selling Keita Balde to Monaco.

Every minute played by Pedro Neto for Lazio cost the club €125K in bonuses, as revealed by the Portuguese newspaper Oporto. In fact, thanks to the three appearances the attacker has made thus far, Sporting Braga have already secured an additional €2.5m in bonuses.