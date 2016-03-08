Pekerman reveals how Cambiasso and Mourinho can help Colombia
19 June at 13:50
The game between Colombia and Japan will kick off in just over and the South Americans' coach, Jose Pekerman, has revealed how Mourinho has had an impact on their team.
In fact, Inter legend Esteban Cambiasso joined head coach Pekerman's team this May, taking the role as assistant manager. Pekerman has revealed what Mourinho said about the former midfielder.
"He was a great player, Mourinho said that he was a leader on the pitch, a very capable person. He will be very important for us going forward," Pekerman told media.
TEAM NEWS | #COLJPN— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 19 juni 2018
Here are the Starting XIs...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/86LFG2Ssjv
