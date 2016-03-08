The football legend won three World Cups back in his day (1958, 1962 and 1970), and is believed both to be one of the greatest players to every play the game, and also a bit of a jinx when it comes to making predictions.

One of the most famous examples is his backing Colombia to go all the way in 1994 as dark horses, only for the Cafeteros to be knocked out in the groups amidst poor performances and gangland threats.

"I have the utmost confidence in Tite's ability," Pele told Reuters about Brazil’s Coach. "My worry is about one thing; there are only a few days until the World Cup starts and we still don't have the right team. Individually all the players are very good. But we're not a team."

“The greatest Brazil team of all-time was the one in 1970, with Tostao, Rivellino, Gerson and Pele all wearing the No. 10 shirts for their clubs. In the 1970 World Cup, we spent more than six months together. That's why it worked."

The Brazilian side has had some problems: Renato Augusta and Douglas Costa both picked up injuries in the recent friendly win (2-0) over Croatia, while Neymar is returning from an injury that has kept him out of action since late February.

Pele had some nice words for Neymar:

"He is, to me, one of the best players in the world," Pele said. "Today he is more mature and he has more experience but he isn't going to win the World Cup on his own. It's teams that win the World Cup.”