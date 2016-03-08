Pellegrini expresses satisfaction over Derby win against Lazio

After beating Lazio in the Derby della Capitale and contributing to the victory with an important goal, Lorenzo Pellegrini spoke to Roma Radio and expressed his satisfaction over the result.



"We were not a bad team before and neither we are phenomenal now. What helped us was also to look at the Serie A standings," the midfielder said.



"We talked about this all day, about being in a position in the standings which we did not deserve. We had a desire for revenge and made everyone understand that we want to do well.



"My role? Maybe in the attacking midfield role, I feel freer because behind me are teammates who can help me.



"I feel a bit more free from the defensive contribution and I really like to play there. But it is not the only role I can play. I think I can occupy any role in the midfield trio," Pellegrini added.