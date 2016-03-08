Pellegrini’s agent: ‘Lorenzo has had many offers but wants to stay at Roma’
01 July at 14:30Lorenzo Pellegrini's agent, Giampiero Pocetta, spoke to Sky Sports about the future of his client, who has been embroiled in the middle of numerous transfer rumors and was courted by Inter amongst others. However, the will of the player is to stay at Roma.
"There has been a lot of talk about him, there have been talks with many teams who have shown their projects, some of which are very interesting. Lorenzo is flattered by all this, they wanted him as much in Italy as abroad but he’s decided to remain with the Giallorossi.
Totti's words have borne responsibility, he is a mature boy and does not escape these situations. Beyond this, however, he is convinced of the validity of the Roma project. If he had wanted to leave, he would have already done it. The release clause has been set because it allows you to leave a room where you no longer want to be in the moment you think fit. Pellegrini's will today is to stay in Rome, we are also talking about a renewal and adaptation of the contract with the club, even if, as for the clause, we have no urgency in defining certain things."
