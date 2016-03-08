Pellegrini undergoes successful surgery: here's when he'll be back

Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini has undergone a successful surgery and the club have confirmed as to how long he will be out.



The Italian sustained an injury during Roma's previous game against Lecce and it was confirmed yesterday that he had sustained a broken foot injury which could keep him out for atleast 20-30 days.



But Roma have now released a statement which has confirmed that the midfielder will be out for two months, with December to be his return month.



"This morning Lorenzo Pellegrini was subjected to a synthesis of the fracture of the fifth right metatarsal. The surgery, performed at Villa Stuart by Prof. Santucci and in the presence of the Health Director of the Club Andrea Causarano, was perfectly successful and the competitive recovery in 60 days is likely."