Pellegrini wants to replicate Totti: new Roma contract ready
15 October at 16:45Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is reportedly ready to sign a new deal at the giallorossi and he wants to replicate some of the club legends of the past.
Pellegrini is currently out injured till around the end of the year but he was one of the club's best players before he got injured against Lecce. He has played in the attacking midfield position this season, assisting as many as four times already so far.
Il Corriere dello Sport stress that Pellegrini wants to follow the same trail as Daniele de Rossi, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Florenzi. He is keen on signing a new deal.
Roma though, have decided to hand a new deal to the Italian till the summer of 2024. They want to remove the release clause in his contract to maximise his value following reports linking him with a move to Juventus and Inter in the last few months.
The new contract could also see Pellegrini be handed the captain's armband. He has a house in Casal Palocco with his wife Veronica, his daughter Camilla was born just over a month ago. Fonseca immediately asked for his confirmation, but all the coaches he had held him in high esteem and there is confidence that Pellegrini will sign a new deal.
