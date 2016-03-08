Pep Guardiola: ‘Joao Cancelo needs to decide whether to stay or leave’
02 January at 18:30English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has asked the newly signed right-back Joao Cancelo to decide whether he wants to stay or leave the club.
The 25-year-old joined City from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the summer transfer window for a cash plus player deal which saw right-back Danilo going the other way around.
However, Cancelo has found it hard to cement a spot in the starting XI ever since moving to the Premier League and has only managed to take part in 16 matches in all competitions where most of the appearances came from the bench.
In the recent past, there have been reports of interest in the right-back from German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who have reportedly inquired about the player from the Turin-based outfit.
Guardiola, while talking to the media as cited by Calciomercato.com after his team registered a 2-1 win against Everton on Wednesday, said that it is up to the player to decide whether to stay and fight for his spot or join another club.
“It is up to him to decide whether he wants to stay here with us and fight or not,” he said. “It is something he has to decide. Everyone is free in this country to do what they want with their lives."
