Pep Guardiola rules out move for Juventus legend
18 August at 12:30Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of signing Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio.
The veteran midfielder had taken the decision of mutually terminating his Juve contract after 25 years of association with the Old Lady. Marchisio had appeared over 350 times for Juventus and had won seven Scudetto titles since making his debut.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club will not look to sign the midfielder, despite Kevin de Bruyne having been ruled out for three months due to a knee injury.
Guardiola said: "He has had a fantastic career at Juventus and in the national team, but he will not be here.
" In December, we will see what happens in the next market window, but the players we have now will go nowhere . "
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments