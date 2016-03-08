Pep Guardiola sets sight on midfield signing after victory over Chelsea
05 August at 19:45Manchester City emerged victorious in the Community Shield today as two goals from Argentina forward Sergio Aguero gave the Citizens a 2-0 win over divisional rivals Chelsea.
There were many positives for Guardiola and he spoke to the press after the game to discuss some of the star performers; as well as suggesting that another midfield signing is needed at the club.
On pre-season: “In these last four or five days we did nothing physical, just tactics and what we have to do.”
On John Stones as a defensive-midfielder: “John made an excellent World Cup. It was good to see him as a holding midfielder.
“If no other player arrives I have to find a solution and maybe he can play there.”
On signing a midfielder: “We would like to find maybe one more because we don’t have players to substitute Fernandinho.
“If he doesn’t come then we will stay as we are.
“In four or five days we will know it.”
On Bernardo Silva: “Today the performance from Bernardo Silva was a masterpiece.
“Right now it’s Bernardo and 10 more, but it’s about what you do over the season.
“In this moment Bernardo is far above the other guys.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments