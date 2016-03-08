Pep Guardiola tells friends his final decision about Juventus move

11 March at 13:15
After having publicly denying the stories linking him with Juventus next season, Pep Guardiola sees his future long term future in England.
 
The Catalan coach is contracted until 2021 and, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, he has confessed to his friends that he wants to stay in Etihad for the next four years. A serious blow for Juventus, as the coach has long represented Fabio Paratici's dream. The Juventus director has also thought about it in recent weeks for the possible post-Allegri, but several obstacles (especially economic ones) have complicated this hypothesis. 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.