Pep Guardiola tells friends his final decision about Juventus move

After having publicly denying the stories linking him with Juventus next season, Pep Guardiola sees his future long term future in England.



The Catalan coach is contracted until 2021 and, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, he has confessed to his friends that he wants to stay in Etihad for the next four years. A serious blow for Juventus, as the coach has long represented Fabio Paratici's dream. The Juventus director has also thought about it in recent weeks for the possible post-Allegri, but several obstacles (especially economic ones) have complicated this hypothesis.



