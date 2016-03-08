Pep Guardiola: 'Xabi Alonso will become a great coach, Xavi was one as a player'
30 October at 14:45Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke to Spanish radio station Catalunya Radio via Calciomercato.com, discussing future Spanish coaches.
"Xabi Alonso will become a great coach. Xavi? He was already a coach when he was playing, his eyes shine when watching football. He will be a coach, sure. Xavi can coach wherever he wants, not just at Barça. Give him time.”
Guardiola coached both players at different times in his career, coaching Xavi during their time together at Barcelona, where they won three league titles and two Champions League trophies together. The Manchester City coach also worked with Xabi Alonso in Germany when the duo were both at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Both players are now studying to become coaches.
