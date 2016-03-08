Pepe: 'Allegri is an important coach; it is not easy to play alongside Ronaldo'
10 May at 22:45Former Juventus midfielder Simone Pepe has spoken to Sky Sport 24 about his former club, amid reports that club coach Massimiliano Allegri may be leaving the club, with an offer from French giants PSG on the table.
"Allegri? At the beginning I was among the critics but then he showed with the results and proved to be an important coach. With Ronaldo, it is even more difficult to play as a team because the game is all about him. You try to get it to him and that's why the game can be played less well.
"Conte? Any project put in front of him must be a winning project, because he wants that. If the project does not convince him he will not accept.
"Icardi? It has been talked about a lot but little is known, Conte is able to manage certain situations in a big way."
