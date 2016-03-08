Pepe is set for Arsenal move, SMS moves closer to Man United as Lukaku's future remains in doubt: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, Napoli came very close to completing a deal for Lille's Pepe. This was also confirmed by the president of Lille, who yesterday revealed the agreement with De Laurentiis for €80m. However, one piece of the puzzle was missing: the agreement with the player. Unfortunately for the Partenopei, it was never found, as Pepe preferred to accept Arsenal's offer. Perhaps not a big surprise, as the player wanted to join a Premier League side from the start. The Gunners presented an offer of around €6m per year to the player, as well as substantial commissions to the player's agent, which was enough to win the race against Napoli.



Also, according to Corriere Dello Sport, SMS's agent, Mateja Kezman, was in London yesterday to try and define the final details with the Man Utd management concerning his client. The English side are ready to pay €75m plus a series of bonuses that could reach €15m. In that front, the deal is yet to be defined. Lazio are pushing for 'easy bonuses' but time will tell. If SMS does join Man United, this would mean that Pogba will likely leave the club. As for Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker confirmed that he recently had a meeting with his agent concerning his future. Inter have been pushing for a move but his future remains in doubt....



