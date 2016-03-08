Pepé: Liverpool ‘place €80m bid’ to sign Inter target

An Italian journalist has made a huge claim that Premier League giants Liverpool are eager to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in order to strengthen their attacking options.Nicolo Schira, who works for a number of publications in Italy, most notably Gazzetta dello Sport, tweeted from his official Twitter account on Saturday that the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has offered a staggering fee of €80 million to the Ligue 1 side to acquire the services of the 24-year-old. Inter Milan have also reportedly been interested in the player, as well as Bayern Munich.Schira further stated that Klopp has also offered Pepe a five-year deal which will run till 2024. If the deal will go through, the Ivory Coast international will become the most expensive attacking player in the history of the club.Pepe had an outstanding season for his club during the previous campaign where he has scored staggering 22 goals and provided 11 assists in the league competition in 37 appearances. One of those performances came in the match against Ligue 1 champions PSG where he played an instrumental role in guiding Lille to a famous 5-1 win against the strongest team in the division.