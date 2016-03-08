Pepe Reina: 'A piece of my heart is still at Napoli'

New AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has revealed that he has left a piece of his heart at Napoli, ahead of the rossoneri's Serie A opener against the partenopei.



Reina was recently interviewed by Milan TV about the upcoming clash involving Milan and Napoli. The Spaniard said: "Return to Naples immediately? It was written, it had to go like this, for me it is a huge pleasure to go back to what has been my home for so many years. I have had wonderful experiences and I have only words of thanks for Naples and for its people, a little piece of my heart has remained there.



"I hope that at the end of the season, if Milan will not win, they will do it ".



t is not for everyone to go to Naples and play the game. Usually at the San Paolo teams suffer their game because they have players with a winning mentality. It will be a very difficult game but we can not wait to start.

