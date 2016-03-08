Pepe Reina: 'Confidence in Gattuso is more than ever now'
25 October at 22:45AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has instilled faith in the rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso in turning things around at the club, despite the club's 2-1 loss to Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League.
The San Siro stood witness to Milan's disappointing defeat at the hands of Betis, who scored at the half hour mark through Antonio Sanabria and doubled their lead in the second half through Giovani Lo Celso. Milan did pull one back late in the game through Patrick Cutrone, but they couldn't get an equalizer as Samu Castillejo was sent off in stoppage time.
The defeat has increased the question marks over Gattuso's position as the boss, but Reina expressed confidence that the Italian will turn things around the rossoneri.
He told Sky: "We must not look for guilty, we must be firm and tomorrow we will see the game, we learn, we try to build and improve".
"Absolutely yes, I absolute confidence in the coach, now more than before.This team can do well, not everything is dark. You have to stay calm, making assessments is wrong."
Kaustubh Pandey (@PandeyKaus)
