"I can understand that the club, with a 36-year-old goalkeeper whose contract is expiring, decided not to renew. It's a company philosophy that must be respected, and it's also true that my relations with the property were no longer idyllic, but it becomes a secondary aspect now.



"Milan? To leave for one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of honours is a great satisfaction for me. I must help to get the club back to those wonderful European nights. The company situation, in light of the events with the UEFA, is likely to be alarming? It doesn't worry me at all, I'm very calm and will know how to deal with this situation."



"Donnarumma will be the goalkeeper of the Italian national team for the next fifteen years. A serious guy, exemplary, I have respect for him. Meanwhile, he will make me feel younger.