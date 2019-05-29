Pepe Reina pays tribute to Gattuso: 'In a world of superficial people, you belong to a different race'

AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has praised the club's former Rino Gattuso, saying that in a world full of superficial people, Gattuso is one of the most genuine people he has known.Gattuso left the rossoneri yesterday, after Milan failed to finish inside the Champions League spots once again.Reina posted a message for Gattuso on Instagram and he said: "In football rarely do you find people like that. Our world is rather ephemeral and superficial but you are a different race. TRUE MAN VALUES distinguish you from the rest. With a heartfelt THANK YOU. I wish you a lot of luck to you and your wonderful family !! "