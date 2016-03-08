Pepe Reina reveals his AC Milan objective
26 July at 13:20New AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has revealed the target that he will look to achieve during his stay at the San Siro.
The Spaniard came on in the second half for Gianluigi Donnarumma and was the rossoneri goalkeeper during the penalty shoot-out. While Reina did well, United picked up a 9-8 win over Milan on penalties.
After the game, Reina was talking to Milan TV and he revealed the target he wants to achieve with Milan. He said: "I tried to always help, I saved the penalty of their goalkeeper and then I scored. The objective is to keep preparing for the best season, we had a great team in front of us, our performance was good ".
"In my career I have played in many great teams, Milan is one of the most important clubs I've played in. I'm happy with the debut and I hope to play at least 150 games with this shirt".
Reina joined Milan from Napoli after his contract at the Naples based side had expired.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
