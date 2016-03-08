Pepe Reina speaks; the topics of Chelsea targets linked to and from Milan
22 July at 21:45Pepe Reina, the newest goalkeeping addition to the ranks of AC Milan, was today interviewed by CalcioMercato.com’s Daniele Longo before the squad’s departure for the USA, ahead of their pre-season tour and International Champions Cup participation.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper spoke on the topics of Donnarumma, Higuain and Sarri; two players linked with the other name at his new club, Chelsea.
ON THE SEASON - "I really want to start, to quickly join the group, to give my contribution to try to grow and improve what was done last year and to be an even stronger group ".
ON BROTHERS DONNARUMMA - "I already had a good relationship with both brothers before, it will be a fun year. There are three of us, we are at a very important club. We will give the best, then the coach will decide".
ON HIGUAIN- "They are hypotheses, I'm happy to have arrived in this great society, only this interests me right now".
ON CHELSEA - "They are hypotheses, I just arrived, I want to enjoy these days with the boys, insert myself as soon as possible, give my best, my top contribution and continue to grow".
ON SARRI - "He is a coach who gave me so much, I feel very close and I wish him the best".
