Pepe’s entourage reveals why the winger snubbed Napoli

The player's entourage, as quoted by Le10Sport, revealed why the winger decided to reject the offer of Napoli, even though the Italian side had reached an agreement with Lille on the transfer fee.



"Nicolas Pepé was able to choose between Naples and Arsenal. I will not lie to you: a total agreement was almost reached with Napoli. However, Arsenal were more convincing in their last offer, both financially and at the level of the sports project," the entourage stated.





For more news, visit our homepage. Therefore, the Lille winger is heading for London in a deal that will cost €80m for the Gunners. Meanwhile, the agents will receive €6m in commission, while Pepe will earn €6m per year.

​Nicolas Pepé's move to Arsenal is as good as done. However, only a few days ago, the Ivorian's agent Samir Khiat arrived at Napoli's training ground to meet the Partenopei management.