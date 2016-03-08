Peppe Di Stefano: 'Milan will sign a striker regardless of Ibra'

Italian journalist Peppe Di Stefano spoke exclusively to ​Sky Italia this evening (Via MilanNews.it) and is convinced that regardless of the situation surrounding Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan will sign an experienced striker in January.



Zlatan has been in the clubs rumours pretty much all season, as he nears the expiration date on his contract with LA Galaxy.



“Ibra or not, in my eyes, Milan will sign a striker in January. It will be an experienced one, a real player, a strong player."



Di Stefano also went on to add that he believes current hit-man Piatek could be on the move sooner rather than later:



“I believe that Piatek is likely to leave in January. The next four games could be decisive to understand who will stay at Milan and who will leave,” he stated.



With one month remaining until the January market, we can only expect the headlines to gather momentum from here.

Anthony Privetera