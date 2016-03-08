Perez defends Modric from Inter: ‘for a sale to take place we have to negotiate’
22 September at 20:30Inter Milan attempted to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric over the summer, using his entourage, and neglecting to talk to Madrid, in the hope they could lure him into cancelling his Madrid contract and joining Inter on a free. This was met with a lot of criticism from Real Madrid and La Liga on the whole, who called out Inter for their cheap tactics.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke about the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, in an interview which the Spanish media have interpreted as containing a subtle warning to Inter Milan, as he reiterated that for a deal to be made, negotiations must take place:
“The clauses do not exist simply because they are paid in. For a sale to take place, we have to negotiate. He wanted to leave for personal reasons and we understood that, after all he did a lot for us, we had to give him the chance, we did our best.”
