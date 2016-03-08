Perez enforces Navas-Areola swap: report

06 September at 16:20
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has reportedly enforced the goalkeeper’s swap with the French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Real lost Keylor Navas to the French club on the deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window and in return got PSG’s Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan.

As per a report published in the Soccer Links, it was Perez who made the final call and enforced the decision on Real manager Zinedine Zidane.

Areola will play provide the backup option for the number one goal keeper at the Santiago Bernabeu -- Thibaut Courtois.

