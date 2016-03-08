Perez explains why Real couldn’t sign Lewandowski, Pogba
12 September at 17:01Spanish giants Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has revealed why the 13-time European champions could not sign players like Bayern Munich’s striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
The 72-year-old, while talking to the reporters, admitted that Real tried to sign both Lewandowski and Pogba, but they failed because Bayern and United were not willing to sell their prized assets.
“There are players who don't get sold," said Perez. "We went for Lewandowski for several years and nothing happened because he has no clause and they [Bayern Munich] won't sell him. There's no way. And that's happened with Pogba as well. When certain players can be sold, we can go for them."
