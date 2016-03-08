Perez: Neymar or Mbappé? Both!'

Florentino Perez talked to the press about the possibility of Mbappé and Neymar Real at the presentation of Zinedine Zidane's as Real Madrid's new coach. The president answered a question about the two Paris Saint-Germain strikers: " Who would I choose between the two? Both! Zidane is French, maybe he could do something with Mbappé... ".





"Ronaldo's return too? Cristiano is fine where he is".



Ronaldo signed for Juve in the summer from Real Madrid for 100 million euros.



